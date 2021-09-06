- Home
US Open Tennis Results
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 PM
New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Monday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Women4th rdBelinda Bencic (SUI x11) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 7-6 (14/12), 6-3
