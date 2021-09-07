- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
US Open Tennis Results
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:00 AM
New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Monday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Women4th rdBelinda Bencic (SUI x11) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 7-6 (14/12), 6-3
Related Topics
Recent Stories
UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
First set of UAE’s "Projects of the 50" attracts media coverage of 4 ..
Defence Day Rallies take out in Larkana
Sindh govt protecting forests, increasing tree cover: Taimoor Talpur
India used Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi
Schools remain closed in eight districts of KP
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Russian court jails Navalny protester for three years6 minutes ago
-
Russian court jails Navalny protester for three years36 minutes ago
-
US Open tennis results36 minutes ago
-
Teenager Fernandez brings football spark to US Open tennis1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Belarus hands long prison term to protest leader Kolesnikova1 hour ago
-
Brazil legend Pele in hospital for six days: reports2 hours ago
-
Court orders Slovenia govt to fund under-fire news agency2 hours ago
-
Cycling: Tour of Britain stage two results and overall standings2 hours ago
-
Second man charged in Benjamin Mendy rape case: police2 hours ago
-
NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock2 hours ago
-
Row after Brazil v Argentina clash aborted minutes after kickoff2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.