US Open tennis results - 2nd update

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Monday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Men 4th rd Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x13) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Reilly Opelka (USA x22) 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Women 4th rdEmma Raducanu (GBR) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 7-6 (14/12), 6-3