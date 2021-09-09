UrduPoint.com

US Open Tennis Results - Collated

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Open tennis results - collated

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Wednesday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Men Quarter-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4 Women Quarter-finals Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4 Maria Sakkari (GRE x17) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x4) 6-4, 6-4 Mixed DoublesSemi-finalsGiuliana Olmos/Marcelo Arevalo (MEX/ESA) bt Dayana Yastremska/Max Purcell (UKR/AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Related Topics

Ita Women From US Open

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test Cap ..

Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test Captain: Reports

20 seconds ago
 'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's per ..

'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's performance good'

15 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2021

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.