US Open tennis results - collated

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Wednesday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Men Quarter-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4 Women Quarter-finals Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4 Maria Sakkari (GRE x17) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x4) 6-4, 6-4 Mixed DoublesSemi-finalsGiuliana Olmos/Marcelo Arevalo (MEX/ESA) bt Dayana Yastremska/Max Purcell (UKR/AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6