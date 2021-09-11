US Open tennis results - collated

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Friday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Singles Men Semi-finals Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x12) 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Doubles Men Final Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR x4) bt Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares (GBR/BRA x7) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Women Semi-finals Samantha Stosur/Zhang Shuai (AUS/CHN x14) bt Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk (CHI/USA x7) 6-2, 7-5 Coco Gauff/Catherine McNally (USA x11) bt Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani (CAN/BRA x5) 6-6, retired MixedSemi-finalsDesirae Krawczyk/Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR x2) bt Jessica Pegula/Austin Krajicek (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4