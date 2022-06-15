UrduPoint.com

US Open Tennis To Allow Russia, Belarus Players Under Neutral Flag

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Open tennis to allow Russia, Belarus players under neutral flag

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete in the 2022 US Open, but only under a neutral flag, the US Tennis Association announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Grand Slams, the International Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA Tours all condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus.

The USTA supported the ban of Russia and Belarus from international team competitions and the directive to have players from those nations compete under a neutral flag in other competitions.

"The USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open," the organization said in a statement.

"The USTA will work with the players and both tours to use the US Open as a platform to further the humanitarian effort of the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' program." The USTA also said it would introduce initiatives to help ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

"Unfortunately, the need for help only continues to grow," said USTA president Mike McNulty.

"The USTA will be responding very soon with a broad set of initiatives that will include significant financial assistance and other programs to further support humanitarian relief and the people of Ukraine."

Related Topics

Tennis Ukraine Russia Tours Belarus All From US Open

Recent Stories

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

25 minutes ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

25 minutes ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

25 minutes ago
 Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beatin ..

Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beating Japan

25 minutes ago
 Media giants buy IPL cricket rights for $6.2 billi ..

Media giants buy IPL cricket rights for $6.2 billion

35 minutes ago
 PTI wants early election just to save corruption: ..

PTI wants early election just to save corruption: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.