UrduPoint.com

US Open: Who Said What On Day 12

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 09:50 AM

US Open: Who said what on day 12

New York, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Friday, the 12th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "We are in the semi-final of a Grand Slam, we have to give everything we have inside, we have to fight until the last ball, it doesn't matter if you're fighting for five hours or six hours. It doesn't matter, you have to give everything on court." -- Carlos Alcaraz after his 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 semi-final win over Frances Tiafoe.

"I gave everything I had for the last two weeks. Honestly I came here wanting to win the US Open, I feel like I let you guys down. This one really hurts." -- Tiafoe after his epic semi-final in which he saved three match points.

"Good time to be retired." -- Former ATP pro Ivan Ljubicic after seeing Alcaraz win a breath-taking point in the 12th game of the first set against Tiafoe.

"Like, for instance, after the set point when I won the first set, we are both probably like dying because we're out of breath. At least I felt my knees or my legs were sort of shaking. But I tried to not show Karen that I'm tired because I don't want him to think that, 'This is tiring for Casper'.

" -- Casper Ruud on having to 'act' sometimes to gain an edge over an opponent "I think I've never had a rally of 55 shots. That was a crazy rally on set point. I felt in the game. I felt pumped but it's a painful one to lose a set with this point." -- Karen Khachanov on the 55-shot rally which he lost on set point in the opening tiebreak of his semi-final defeat to Casper Ruud.

"What can I do? If they will not allow us to enter Europe, there is nothing I can do about it, right? To be honest, I don't read the news. I don't like to read the news lately. I just go one tournament at a time." -- Khachanov on potentially tougher rules being discussed by the European Union to restrict the movement of Russian athletes in reponse to the war in Ukraine.

"We felt and we wanted to just show a sign of respect and acknowledgement of the situation we are in because it's a huge moment in our history."-- Britain's doubles champion Joe Salisbury on wearing a black armband as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch's death. Defeated rival Neal Skupski opted for a black ribbon.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Salisbury Casper Court US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

31 minutes ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

9 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

9 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

9 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.