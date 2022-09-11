US Open: Who said what on day 13

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Saturday, the 13th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "I'm really glad it's not in cash." -- Iga Swiatek on receiving her winner's cheque of $2.6 million for winning the women's title.

"Actually after I met Seal, I was like, Even if I'm gonna lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got photo with him." -- Swiatek on meeting the British singer during the tournament.

"She deservd to win today. I don't like her very much today but it's okay." -- Ons Jabeur after losing to Swiatek in the final.

"Well, I cried. First thing I did. But it was good to let out some emotions." -- Jabeur recalling how she dealt with losing the Wimbledon final in July.

"The biggest thing I notice in Rafa is how he fights till the end, how his thoughts are so clear. He's so calm, but at the same time so fired up. I think I really tried to channel that energy during this whole week. That's also what I tried to show, people who look up to me, is to think with a clear head and to not act irrationally." -- Girls champion Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

"I don't think it was good. When you make double-fault and people start shouting and screaming, I don't think that is a fair play. I don't think that belongs to tennis." -- Defeated girls finalist Lucie Havlickova.

"I think in part is the mentality we have like a country. We are fighters."-- Boys champion Martin Landluce on why Spain produces so many top players.