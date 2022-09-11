UrduPoint.com

US Open: Who Said What On Day 13

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Open: Who said what on day 13

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Saturday, the 13th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "I'm really glad it's not in cash." -- Iga Swiatek on receiving her winner's cheque of $2.6 million for winning the women's title.

"Actually after I met Seal, I was like, Even if I'm gonna lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got photo with him." -- Swiatek on meeting the British singer during the tournament.

"She deservd to win today. I don't like her very much today but it's okay." -- Ons Jabeur after losing to Swiatek in the final.

"Well, I cried. First thing I did. But it was good to let out some emotions." -- Jabeur recalling how she dealt with losing the Wimbledon final in July.

"The biggest thing I notice in Rafa is how he fights till the end, how his thoughts are so clear. He's so calm, but at the same time so fired up. I think I really tried to channel that energy during this whole week. That's also what I tried to show, people who look up to me, is to think with a clear head and to not act irrationally." -- Girls champion Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

"I don't think it was good. When you make double-fault and people start shouting and screaming, I don't think that is a fair play. I don't think that belongs to tennis." -- Defeated girls finalist Lucie Havlickova.

"I think in part is the mentality we have like a country. We are fighters."-- Boys champion Martin Landluce on why Spain produces so many top players.

Related Topics

Tennis Same Spain Philippines July Women Top Million Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

2 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

10 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

10 hours ago
 Healthcare facilities being providing to flood vic ..

Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.