US Open: Who Said What On Day 3

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 09:50 AM

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the third day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "I don't have anything to prove, I don't have anything to win and I have nothing to lose. I have had an 'X' on my back since 1999." -- Serena Williams after making the third round with a three-set victory over Anett Kontaveit.

"I just got lighter. Use your imagination. But it wasn't number two, so.." -- Serena after being asked how she composed herself during a bathroom break before the final set on Wednesday.

"It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats. @serenawilliams." -- Tiger Woods who was in Serena's players box "I'm a heavy asthmatic. When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.

" -- Nick Kyrgios after complaining fans were smoking marijuana when he was playing on Louis Armstrong Court.

"I'm a good-looking guy, I guess." -- China's Wu Yibing on his popularity on social media after making the third round.

"His next album! No. I mean, I saw him first time in Indian Wells. It was last year. Surprised me, because he was following me, and he said, I love you, you're the sneaky player. I love how you play." -- Ons Jabeur on what she and British singer Seal chatted about when they met at the US Open.

"I always feel like I have a tank. Even if you're not playing, you're using your gas because you have to come back and get stronger."-- Matteo Berrettini on coming back from hand surgery which kept him out of the French Open and then Wimbledon due to Covid.

