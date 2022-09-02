US Open: Who said what on day 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "I wasn't surprised. I don't believe that making a big deal out of it is important. I always shake hands with my opponents. It is what it is. I cannot force anybody to shake my hand.

How did it make me feel? It's not the most important thing in the world right now." -- Victoria Azarenka after Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk refused to shake her hand after their second round clash.

"I just don't think it's the right thing to do in the circumstances I'm in right now. It was just my choice. I didn't feel like it."-- Ukraine's Kostyuk who has been a vocal critic of Belarusian Azarenka over her stance on the war in her home country.