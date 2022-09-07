UrduPoint.com

US Open: Who Said What On Day 9

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "I did it, guys. Finally, you are showing me some love," Karen Khachanov to the mostly pro-Nick Kyrgios crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium after his quarter-final win.

"It's just devastating. It's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win." -- Kyrgios after his five-set loss "I think I'm gonna be fired from my job as Minister of Happiness." -- Ons Jabeur on possibly losing her nickname after banging her racquet in frustration during her quarter-final win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

"I probably should reflect a little bit and just give myself a little pat on the back, because I do deserve it.

It's probably my biggest thing that I'm bad at that I just don't give myself enough credit. I'm very hard on myself." -- Ajla Tomljanovic, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round, after losing to Jabeur in the quarter-finals.

"It's definitely tricky, especially when you're hitting good serves. I was hitting a couple 120s on the serve, the return was coming back faster. Usually you expect that to happen once or twice, but it was happening a lot with her today." -- Coco Gauff on the firepower of Caroline Garcia after losing her quarter-final to the Frenchwoman.

"Nothing more I can say than the worst day of the tournament probably in the most important moment. Nothing today."-- Matteo Berrettini after his straight sets defeat to Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.

