US Open Will Work With Wheelchair Players On 2020 Event

US Open will work with wheelchair players on 2020 event

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Tennis Association, accused of discrimination after calling off its annual US Open wheelchair events, agreed Thursday to work with players regarding details of a 2020 competition.

US Open organizers said Friday in a statement they should have worked and communicated directly with the wheelchair athletes before deciding to cancel the event as part of reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are getting feedback from the Wheelchair competitors to determine what course of action to follow next regarding a 2020 US Open wheelchair event.

Men's and women's singles and doubles titles will be contested in New York as planned from August 31-September 13 but wheelchair, qualifying and junior tournaments were called off Wednesday.

That pushed Australian wheelchair standout Dylan Alcott to call the move "disgusting discrimination" by the USTA, which conducted what it termed a "very productive call" Friday with International Tennis Federation leaders and wheelchair athletes who have traditionally competed at the US Open.

The USTA were represented by chief executive officer Mike Dowse, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster and US Open wheelchair tournament director Jo Wallen.

"The USTA also committed to working with the players and the ITF to explore a number of potential scenarios for the wheelchair competition to determine the best approach moving forward for the athletes and the competition," the USTA said.

"The USTA expects to gather player feedback on their perspective and work with the ITF to finalize an approach to the 2020 US Open wheelchair competition."

