UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Orders Deeper Inspections Of Some Plane Engines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:00 AM

US orders deeper inspections of some plane engines

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :US regulators on Tuesday ordered inspections of certain Pratt & Whitney airplane motors after an engine failure over the weekend that led to dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft being grounded worldwide.

"US operators of airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines (must) inspect these engines before further flight," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The FAA said it was issuing the order "as a result of a fan-blade failure that occurred Saturday on a Boeing 777-200 that had just departed from Denver International Airport." Metal fatigue has emerged as the chief suspect in the spectacular engine failure on a United Airlines plane, which scattered debris over suburban Denver.

The FAA said that "operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image (TAI) inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine. TAI technology can detect cracks on the interior surfaces of the hollow fan blades, or in areas that cannot be seen during a visual inspection."Even prior to the Denver incident, US air safety regulators had been weighing stricter inspections on the jets and their Pratt & Whitney engines following a December 2020 incident in Japan, US officials said.

While no one was injured in the Denver incident, the episode is the latest setback for Boeing, which only recently resumed deliveries of the long-grounded 737 MAX following two fatal crashes of that plane.

Related Topics

Injured Technology Denver Japan December 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

7 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

8 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

9 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

7 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

8 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.