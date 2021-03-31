US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The US State Department ordered the departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar, it said in a statement, amid a crackdown on protesters that has killed hundreds since the country's military coupIn mid-February, the State Department authorized a "voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members," its office of the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that it had "updated that status to ordered departure."