US Orders Ford To Recall 3 Mn Vehicles With Takata Airbags

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

US orders Ford to recall 3 mn vehicles with Takata airbags

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US authorities ordered Ford to recall three million vehicles containing Takata airbags that show signs of "potential future rupture risk," regulators said Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rejected an appeal from the US auto giant and mandated recall for six vehicles in model years 2007 to 2012.

NHTSA has confirmed 18 fatalities in the United States due to Takata airbag explosions and hundreds of additional injuries.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

