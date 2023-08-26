Open Menu

U.S. Oregon Wildfire Near Reservoir Threatens Drinking Water

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

U.S. Oregon wildfire near reservoir threatens drinking water

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) --:A 35-acre wildfire burning on Friday near a reservoir in the Bull Run Watershed in Clackamas County, U.S. state of Oregon, threatened Portland's drinking water.

The tap waters in the city remained safe to drink so far, officials said.

The Bull Run Watershed long has been closed to visitors to protect the water source, which has been called "Portland's enduring jewel."The Camp Creek Fire is burning south of Reservoir 1, about three miles from the city's Headwaters treatment facility, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Heather Ibsen.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning overnight and first reported before dawn on Friday. The blaze is considered zero percent contained, she added.

