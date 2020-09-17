Washington, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Despite a better than expected recovery, US economic activity has slowed sharply from the pre-coronavirus days and the outlook is "highly uncertain," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Speaking after the Fed pledged to keep the benchmark lending rate low until maximum employment is achieved even if inflation rises above 2 percent, Powell noted that "overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic and the path ahead remains highly uncertain."He also said government support has been "essential" to the economic improvement and more may be needed.

"It will take a while to get back to the levels of economic activity and employment that prevailed at the beginning of this year, and it may take continued support from both monetary and fiscal policy to achieve that."