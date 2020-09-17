UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Outlook Remains 'highly Uncertain': Fed's Powell

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

US outlook remains 'highly uncertain': Fed's Powell

Washington, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Despite a better than expected recovery, US economic activity has slowed sharply from the pre-coronavirus days and the outlook is "highly uncertain," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Speaking after the Fed pledged to keep the benchmark lending rate low until maximum employment is achieved even if inflation rises above 2 percent, Powell noted that "overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic and the path ahead remains highly uncertain."He also said government support has been "essential" to the economic improvement and more may be needed.

"It will take a while to get back to the levels of economic activity and employment that prevailed at the beginning of this year, and it may take continued support from both monetary and fiscal policy to achieve that."

Related Topics

Powell May From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

19 minutes ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

6 minutes ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

6 minutes ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.