UrduPoint.com

US, Pakistan Have Mutual Interest In Ensuring Taliban Acts Against TTP, Other Terrorist Groups: State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

US, Pakistan have mutual interest in ensuring Taliban acts against TTP, other terrorist groups: State Dept.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in ensuring that the Taliban acts against terrorist groups, including TTP, and not allow them to use the Afghan soil for their actions, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday "Terrorism remains a scourge that has taken so many Pakistani, Afghans, and other innocent lives. The United States and Pakistan do indeed have a shared interest in ensuring that the Taliban live up to the commitments and that terrorist groups like ISIS-K, like the TTP, like al-Qaeda, are no longer able to threaten regional security," he said in response to a reporter's question at his daily press briefing.

"The Taliban has proven itself unable or unwilling to fulfill the commitments it has made, this is certainly one of those commitments. In the U.S.-Taliban agreement, the Taliban made a commitment to see to it that international terrorists would not operate freely within Afghanistan," Price said.

"The United States has in the operation that we undertook a few months ago that eliminated the leader of al-Qaed (Ayman al-Zawahiri) – who was living inside, in Kabul – made very clear that the Taliban had not lived up to that commitment.

As regard the threats by TTP against the top Pakistani political leadership, Price said the US condemns any threat of violence from any group and certainly a threat of violence like this from a terrorist group like the TTP "We know that the Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. We know that the Taliban has made commitments to curtailing the ability of international terrorists to be able to operate on Afghan soil. We continue to call on the Taliban to uphold those counter-terrorism commitments," he said.

The US, he said, was committed to working with partners, " but President (Joe) Biden also has a commitment to act unilaterally if and when necessary as we did just a few months ago with Ayman al-Zawahiri to take out threats that emerge in Afghanistan that potentially present a threat to the United States, to our allies, and to our interests."

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Price United States From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

33 minutes ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

37 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

43 minutes ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAEâ€™s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAEâ€™s first year on UN Security Council

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.