UrduPoint.com

US Panel Recommends MRNA Covid Vaccines Over J&J

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US panel recommends mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A panel of US medical experts advising the government voted Thursday to recommend mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks.

The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the recommendation.

"I would not recommend a Janssen vaccine to my family members," said Beth Bell, a clinical professor at the University of Washington, referring to the J&J vaccine by an alternative name, about her vote. "On the other hand, I think we do have to recognize that different people make different choices and if they are appropriately informed, I don't think we should remove that option."

