UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Parents In Bizarre 'balloon Boy' Hoax Granted Pardon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

US parents in bizarre 'balloon boy' hoax granted pardon

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Two Colorado parents jailed for falsely claiming their six-year-old son Falcon had floated away in a homemade balloon shaped like a flying saucer have been granted pardons by the western US state's governor.

Richard and Mayumi Heene pleaded guilty in 2009 to the "balloon boy" hoax, which became a worldwide media sensation with millions watching live as the silver helium balloon drifted through the skies for 70 miles (110 kilometers).

The October 2009 incident ended after five hours when the grounded balloon was found to be empty and Falcon emerged from a hiding place at the family home.

The husband and wife, accused by prosecutors of plotting to use the publicity to land the family their own reality television series, were pardoned Wednesday by Governor Jared Polis.

"It's time to no longer let a permanent criminal record from the balloon boy saga follow and drag down the parents for the rest of their lives," wrote Polis in a statement, saying the pair had "paid the price in the eyes of the public.

" Law enforcement's suspicions were inflated when Falcon let slip in a CNN television interview that the entire episode had been done "for the show." The hoax was seemingly confirmed within 48 hours of the interview, when Japanese-born Mayumi Heene reportedly broke down under police questioning.

But she has since said she only confessed out of fear of being deported, and her husband last year told ABC they had genuinely feared their son was aboard the balloon.

Richard Heene, handed a 90-day sentence for trying to influence a public servant, now owns a small business and has contributed to his community "by researching and educating about extreme weather events," wrote Polis.

Mayumi Heene, sentenced to 20 days in jail for false reporting to authorities, has become a naturalized American citizen. The couple now live in Florida.

Falcon, now a teenager, went on to form a heavy metal band with his brothers, Ryo and Bradford, releasing a song titled "Balloon Boy, No Hoax" and an accompanying low-budget video featuring a mocked-up flying saucer.

Related Topics

Weather Police Governor Business Jail Wife Bradford Price Florida October Criminals Silver Family Media TV From Million

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

2 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

44 seconds ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

45 seconds ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

49 seconds ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Parliament Approves New Government, Most ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.