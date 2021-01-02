UrduPoint.com
US Passes 20 Million Coronavirus Cases: Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The United States has recorded more than 20 million cases of Covid-19, Johns Hopkins University said Friday in its real-time tally, as the New Year brought another grim milestone underlining the country's struggle to quell the virus.

The US has so far registered 20,007,149 cases and 346,408 deaths in the pandemic, the Baltimore-based university said, making it the country with by far the highest official number of cases and the highest death toll.

