UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Passes 300,000 Covid-19 Deaths: Johns Hopkins Tally

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

US passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: Johns Hopkins tally

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 300,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday, as the country started its desperately-awaited vaccine program.

The grim milestone was reached on the day that New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in America to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, live on television. The country has recorded more than 16.3 million Covid-19 cases.

Over the last two weeks, the Johns Hopkins database has often registered more than 2,500 deaths from Covid-19 every day, hitting over 3,000 on both Wednesday and Saturday.

The shocking number of fatalities -- by far the highest in the world -- underlined the US's struggle to control the pandemic as authorities have given often mixed messages on mask-wearing, social distancing and shutdowns.

President Donald Trump and senior officials have also repeatedly downplayed the risks while cases have spread across the country.

Authorities had warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month.

An initial 2.9 million vaccine doses are set to be delivered to 636 sites around the US by Wednesday, with officials saying 20 million Americans could receive the two-shot regimen by year end, and 100 million by March.

Related Topics

World Trump Died New York United States March TV From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

7 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

8 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.