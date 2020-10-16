US passes eight million confirmed coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday crossed eight million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The figure of 8,008,402 cases confirmed by tests is the highest in the world, with India second at 7.4 million cases and Brazil third with 5.1 million.

According to the tracker, more than 218,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, which is also a global high.