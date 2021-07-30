UrduPoint.com

US PCE Price Index Climbs 4% In June Compared To Year-ago: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A key US inflation index climbed four percent in June compared to the same month last year, according to government data released Friday, indicating that prices remain high as the economy reopens.

Rather than accelerating as economists expected, the 12-month increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was the same as in May, the Commerce Department reported.

However if the volatile food and energy components are excluded, it ticked up slightly to 3.5 percent.

