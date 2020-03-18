UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US PGA Championship Called Off Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

US PGA Championship called off amid coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The US PGA Championship, scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco, has been postponed, the second 2020 major golf championship to be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA of America said Tuesday they hoped to reschedule the event at Harding Park later in the year.

The news came after Augusta National Golf Club announced that the Masters would not be held April 9-12.

The decision by the PGA of America to postpone the PGA Championship comes as millions of San Francisco residents have been ordered to stay home in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and the city of Berkeley were part of a lockdown effort after data showed 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four deaths as of Monday.

"Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

"This is a reflection of a thoughtful process," Waugh added. "We are and have been working in concert with Commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all.

We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.

"We are also in dialogue with Mayor (London) Breed and her team at the City of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so." The postponement means a delay for Brooks Koepka's bid for a title three-peat. The American lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and again last year.

Only one man has won three consecutive PGAs, when Walter Hagen captured four straight in a match-play format from 1924-27.

Shortly after the PGA Championship was postponed, the US PGA Tour announced it was extending its own tournament moratorium.

The US tour had announced on March 12 it was cancelling or postponing four weeks' worth of events on all six of its tours through April 5 -- the last Sunday before the Masters.

Now it will be on hiatus at least up to the May 10.

"With the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States, the PGA Tour will now cancel four additional events: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10)," the tour said.

Related Topics

World San Francisco London Brooks Nelson Tours Man Berkeley Augusta Fargo New Orleans United States March April May Sunday 2018 2020 Event All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Ramps Up Innovation and Tops Europe Patent ..

6 minutes ago

Massive stimulus pledges give traders some respite ..

5 minutes ago

The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cybe ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Press: Global co-operation is key to beating c ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.