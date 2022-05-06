US PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

Washington, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel (USA unless noted, par-70): 63 - Jason Day (AUS) 64 - Joel Dahmen 65 - Matthew Wolff, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai (ENG), Callum Tarren (ENG), Paul Barjon (FRA)66 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR), Nick Watney, Adam Svensson (CAN), Rickie Fowler, Stewart Cink, Wesley Bryan, James Hahn, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Dylan Wu67 - Nick Taylor (CAN), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jim Herman, Scott Piercy, Turk Pettit, Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Sergio Garcia (ESP), Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, Kim Si-woo (KOR) Cam Davis (AUS), Matt Wallace (ENG), Harry Higgs, Matthew NeSmith, Stephan Jaeger (GER), Chase Seiffert, Jim Knous, Ben Kohles, Kurt Kitayama.