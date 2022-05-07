UrduPoint.com

US PGA Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 09:00 AM

US PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel (USA unless noted, par-70): 130 - Jason Day (AUS) 63-67 133 - Max Homa 67-66 134 - Luke List 68-66, James Hahn 66-68, Kurt Kitayama 67-67, Denny McCarthy 65-69 135 - Chad Ramey 69-66, Brian Harman 69-66, Keegan Bradley 70-65 136 - Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 67-69, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 68-68, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 70-66, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-68137 - Adam Schenk 69-68, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 68-69, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 69-68, JT Poston 68-69138 - Hank Lebioda 68-70, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 67-71, Rickie Fowler 66-72, Ben Martin 68-70, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 67-71, Camilo Villegas (VEN) 69-69, Brendan Steele 68-70, Tony Finau 69-69, Matthew Wolff 65-73, Scott Piercy 67-71, Justin Lower 68-70.

Related Topics

USA Fargo Chad

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

8 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

8 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

8 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

8 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

9 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.