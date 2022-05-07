US PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel (USA unless noted, par-70): 130 - Jason Day (AUS) 63-67 133 - Max Homa 67-66 134 - Luke List 68-66, James Hahn 66-68, Kurt Kitayama 67-67, Denny McCarthy 65-69 135 - Chad Ramey 69-66, Brian Harman 69-66, Keegan Bradley 70-65 136 - Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 67-69, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 68-68, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 70-66, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-68137 - Adam Schenk 69-68, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 68-69, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 69-68, JT Poston 68-69138 - Hank Lebioda 68-70, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 67-71, Rickie Fowler 66-72, Ben Martin 68-70, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 67-71, Camilo Villegas (VEN) 69-69, Brendan Steele 68-70, Tony Finau 69-69, Matthew Wolff 65-73, Scott Piercy 67-71, Justin Lower 68-70.