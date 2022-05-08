US PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

Washington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel (USA unless noted, par-70): 202 - Keegan Bradley 70-65-67 204 - Max Homa 67-66-71 206 - Anirban Lahiri (IND) 68-68-70, James Hahn 66-68-72 207 - Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-68-71 208 - Cameron Young 68-71-69, Matthew Wolff 65-73-70, Chad Ramey 69-66-73, Brian Harman 69-66-73, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-73-68, Denny McCarthy 65-69-74, Luke List 68-66-74209 - Kim Si-woo (KOR) 67-72-70, CT Pan (TPE) 68-71-70, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-73-70, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 68-69-72, Nick Taylor (CAN) 67-73-69, Jason Day (AUS) 63-67-79210 - Lanto Griffin 70-68-71, Turk Petit 67-72-71, Adam Schenk 69-68-73, Kurt Kitayama 67-67-76, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-71-70