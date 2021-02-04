UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pharmaceutical Giant Merck To Get New CEO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO

New York, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Thursday that chief executive Ken Frazier will retire on June 30.

Frazier, one of few African Americans to run a major US company, will stay on the board as executive chairman during a transition period, a statement said.

Word of the change in leadership came as Merck reported profits of $7.1 billion in 2020, a decline of 28 percent from the previous year, on revenue of $48 billion, which was up by 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Company June 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

2 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

10 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

11 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

55 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.