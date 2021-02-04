US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO

New York, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Merck said Thursday that chief executive Ken Frazier will retire on June 30.

Frazier, one of few African Americans to run a major US company, will stay on the board as executive chairman during a transition period, a statement said.

Word of the change in leadership came as Merck reported profits of $7.1 billion in 2020, a decline of 28 percent from the previous year, on revenue of $48 billion, which was up by 2.5 percent.