US picks Gutmann as first woman ambassador to Germany: sources

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has nominated University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann as ambassador to Germany, German government sources said Wednesday, after tumultuous years with Donald Trump's envoy.

Gutmann, 71, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, would be the first woman appointed to the post.

The German officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a report in Der Spiegel magazine.

Gutmann's appointment must be confirmed by the US Senate and approved by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The sources said no date had yet been set for her accreditation.