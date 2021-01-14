UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pigeon Becomes Feathered Fugitive After Straying 9,000 Miles

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

US pigeon becomes feathered fugitive after straying 9,000 miles

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :An American pigeon believed to have strayed 9,000 miles (14,480 kilometres) from home had Australian authorities in a flap Thursday after it turned up in a Melbourne backyard having evaded strict quarantine rules.

Kevin Chelli-Bird discovered the emaciated pigeon tagged with an ankle band outside his home on Boxing Day, local media reported.

Dubbed "Joe" after US President-elect Joe Biden, the bird went missing during a US race in October, Chelli-Bird told the Herald Sun newspaper, and has been tracked to an owner in Alabama.

"The only thing we can think of is, in this race he was blown off course and out to sea, landed on a boat and hitched a ride," he told the newspaper on Wednesday.

"Perhaps he was sick of (Donald) Trump and decided to leave."The pigeon's epic journey sent local media into a flutter but as the news reached authorities, the bird became a fugitive for skipping Australia's strict entry procedures.

Related Topics

Australia Trump Melbourne October Media From Race Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

50 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

37 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

37 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

37 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.