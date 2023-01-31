UrduPoint.com

U.S. Plans To End COVID Emergency Declarations In May

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 11:40 AM

U.S. plans to end COVID emergency declarations in May

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :-- The Biden administration announced on Monday it plans to end the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) on May 11.

The COVID-19 national emergency and PHE were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively.

The Biden Administration's plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date, according to a statement of the White House.

The statement came in opposing two House bills that would end the emergency declarations sooner.

The public health and national emergencies have enabled U.S. hospitals to respond more flexibly when faced with patients spikes during COVID-19 surges.

