UrduPoint.com

US Pledges Over $300 Mn In Aid For Afghanistan In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

US pledges over $300 mn in aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday promised more than $308 million in an initial aid package for Afghanistan this year, following a UN appeal for funds to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

The money will provide for food and nutrition for vulnerable people, health care facilities, winterisation programmes and logistics support, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement.

