US Pledges Ties With Moldova After Moscow-backed Leader Concedes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

US pledges ties with Moldova after Moscow-backed leader concedes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday pledged cooperation with Moldova's pro-Western next president after an election seen as a setback for Russia.

David Hale, the top career diplomat at the State Department, spoke by telephone with President-elect Maia Sandu to offer congratulations.

Hale said the United States was committed "to advancing cooperation on shared priorities including the rule of law, combatting corruption, fostering economic growth and supporting Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a State Department statement said.

Moscow has also congratulated Sandu, who has called for a balance in the tiny country's ties between the West and Russia, but had voiced support for incumbent Igor Dodon.

Dodon conceded defeat in Sunday's election to Sandhu, a center-right politician who briefly served as prime minister last year.

His quick concession and Washington's congratulations come as US President Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat in the November 3 US election.

Moldova is wedged between Ukraine and NATO member Romania but Russia stations troops in the region of Transnistria, which broke away after a brief civil war following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and is not internationally recognized.

