US points to 'evidence' that Russia has plans for aggression against Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Riga, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday Washington had seen "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks.

"We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, plans include efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations," Blinken said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga.

"We made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we've refrained from using in the past."