UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Poised To Ban Travel From Brazil: White House Aide

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

US poised to ban travel from Brazil: White House aide

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The United States is poised to announce a ban on travel Sunday from coronavirus-hit Brazil, a top aide to US President Donald Trump said.

"I think that we'll have a new travel decision today with respect to Brazil and just like we did with the UK and Europe and China, and we hope that'll be temporary," Robert O'Brien, the US national security advisor, said on CBS's "Face the Nation.

" "But because of the situation of Brazil, we're going to take every step necessary protecting American people," he said.

The United States had previously cut off travel from China, Europe and Britain as the virus surged in those countries.

Brazil has emerged as the latest COVID-19 flashpoint, second only to the United States in the number of cases and with a death toll that has surpassed 22,000.

Related Topics

UK Europe China Trump Brazil United States Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

40 minutes ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

55 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

4 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

5 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.