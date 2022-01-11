UrduPoint.com

US Police Pull Crashed Pilot From Path Of Speeding Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US police pull crashed pilot from path of speeding train

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A pilot was pulled to safety from his downed plane seconds before it was smashed to pieces by a speeding train in California, police said Monday.

In bodycam footage, the bloodied pilot can be seen trapped in his cockpit as Los Angeles police officers desperately work to free him.

The video shows the frantic race against time as the train hurtles down the tracks towards the stranded plane.

The officers manage to yank the pilot free, and drag him along the road away from the level crossing, shouting "Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!" as the train -- its horn blaring -- crashes into the plane, sending debris everywhere.

Los Angeles police said the dramatic rescue took place in a northern suburb of the city, a few miles north of Hollywood.

The single-engine plane lost power shortly after taking off from a nearby airfield and the pilot had to make an emergency landing on a city street, coming to rest half on the rail line.

"I think this guy needs to buy a lottery ticket because he pretty much cheated death twice within 10 minutes," Robert Sherock, one of the police officers involved in the heroics told NBC television.

The pilot, who has not been named, was taken to hospital after Sunday's dramatic rescue, and was in stable condition.

He was alone in the plane and there were no other injuries in the crash, emergency officials said.

Related Topics

Police Road Los Angeles Angeles Buy Sunday TV From Race

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

2 hours ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

2 hours ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

2 hours ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

2 hours ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

2 hours ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.