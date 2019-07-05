UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pop Singer Arrested During Malaysia Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

US pop singer arrested during Malaysia performance

Kuala Lumpur, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :US pop star Maggie Lindemann was arrested during a performance in Malaysia for failing to have proper permits, officials said Friday, with the singer describing the experience as a "living hell".

The 20-year-old "Pretty Girl" singer, who found fame after posting videos on social media, was doing a show at a Kuala Lumpur shopping mall on June 21 when she was detained.

"I'm sorry to the fans that came out to the Malaysia show," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I was detained and arrested midway through my set and...confined in a living hell." Kuala Lumpur immigration chief Hamidi Adam said she was arrested for failing to have the correct permit for an artist performing in Malaysia.

Immigration officers detained her after a tip-off and she was released the following day, he said.

"She wants to do a show in our country, she has to apply for a professional visit pass," he told AFP.

"But the organiser did not listen to advice and they proceeded with the show." The singer said she was unable to finish her Asian tour, which also included dates in Singapore and Vietnam, after her arrest in Malaysia.

It is the latest case of a visitor to Malaysia falling foul of rules requiring artists to get special permits.

On June 30, three Japanese women and a Spanish man were arrested in a raid on a cosplay festival outside Kuala Lumpur for participating without the correct documents.

The role-playing craze sees enthusiasts imitate characters from anime series, comics and video games, many drawn from Japanese pop culture.

Related Topics

Video Games Social Media Visit Man Kuala Lumpur Singapore Malaysia Vietnam June Women Post From Asia Instagram

Recent Stories

PITB Video Conference sessions cross 10,000 hours ..

34 minutes ago

3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in ..

36 minutes ago

Ambient air quality not healthy in federal capital ..

36 minutes ago

China to detect typhoons with drone-carried meteor ..

36 minutes ago

The Infinite Selfie Experience with Infinix S4

41 minutes ago

4.6 KG charas seized, 3 absconders among 23 suspec ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.