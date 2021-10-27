UrduPoint.com

U.S. Post-pandemic Recovery Shows Polarization Trend: Website

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

U.S. post-pandemic recovery shows polarization trend: website

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:In the United States, the post-pandemic economic recovery showed a polarization trend, in which the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, according to an article published by the Open Access Government on Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, inequality appears to have increased further," said the article, citing the Trade and Development Report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The U.S. economic recovery "is threatened by domestic problems that predate the pandemic, which are reflected in the rise of a divergent K-shaped recovery for lower and higher income groups," it said.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Threatened United States From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday ca ..

Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday cake on his wife's birthday

12 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lak ..

Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

25 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining ..

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining Your Future’ initiative

30 minutes ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricke ..

Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.