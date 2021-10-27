U.S. post-pandemic recovery shows polarization trend: website

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:In the United States, the post-pandemic economic recovery showed a polarization trend, in which the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, according to an article published by the Open Access Government on Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, inequality appears to have increased further," said the article, citing the Trade and Development Report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The U.S. economic recovery "is threatened by domestic problems that predate the pandemic, which are reflected in the rise of a divergent K-shaped recovery for lower and higher income groups," it said.