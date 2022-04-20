UrduPoint.com

US Pot Use Increasingly Normal, But Legality Is Hazy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:10 AM

US pot use increasingly normal, but legality is hazy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Buy a T-shirt, get a "gift" of weed: that's how some stores operate in Washington, exploiting a perceived loophole to sidestep a ban on selling cannabis in the US capital.

The situation is but one example of the hazy legality surrounding marijuana in America, despite a trend in recent years towards normalization.

"business is great!" declares Forest "Ty" Hayward, 41, the proud co-owner of Sneaker Headz -- one of several "gifting shops" that have sprung up in a city now known for the everpresent fragrance of the flower.

Many are African-American owned, and are seeing a lively trade ahead of national marijuana day on April 20. Hayward sees his work as "a turning point for the Black community," which historically suffered a disproportionate rate of cannabis convictions.

Since 2014, Washington residents have been allowed to possess paraphernalia and two ounces of weed, gift some to others, use it on private property, and grow up to six plants. But Congress -- which approves the city's budget -- has barred legal sales.

Instead stores sell items like T-shirts and stickers, starting at around $30, with which customers also receive "presents" in the form of weed buds or gummies.

Cannabis was first outlawed at the Federal level in 1937, "largely along racial reasoning, as well as to keep out immigrant workers or find ways to criminalize them," Morgan Fox, political director of advocacy group NORML, told AFP.

The 1970s brought the "War on Drugs," which likewise disproportionately hit minorities -- before the medical marijuana movement took root in the 1990s, and in 2012 the first states made recreational cannabis legal for adults.

Today, 18 of the 50 US states plus Washington have legalized recreational weed use, while 37 have medical cannabis laws on the books.

But since the drug remains a controlled substance at the national level, everyone involved is still technically breaking the law of the land.

The ban makes it difficult to access banking services, stops federal funding for medical marijuana research, prevents interstate commerce, and federal regulation on best practices and protocols for marijuana.

What's more, a future presidential administration unsympathetic to legalization could go after businesses and consumers even in states where the plant is legal.

Former president Donald Trump's attorney general Jeff Sessions wanted to do this, but federal prosecutors ultimately decided it was a waste of their time.

After Canada fully legalized cannabis in 2018, US Customs and Border Patrol officers began issuing lifetime entry bans to Canadians who answered "yes" when asked at checkpoints if they had ever consumed the drug.

The same agency this month issued a warning to residents in New Mexico that it would continue to prosecute offenders caught with the substance at highway checkpoints, even after the state had legalized it.

Native American nations also encounter raids with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, despite the fact they live on nominally self-governing territories.

And in Washington, those caught smoking on federal grounds -- including iconic monuments like the Lincoln Memorial -- may have a run in with federal agents.

That's why it's vital to pass legislation at the national level, said Fox.

The House of Representatives has passed some bills, including as recently as this month, but it has yet to be brought before the Senate, where Republican opposition would likely nix it.

Fox believes framing the issue in terms of states' rights, personal freedoms, and increased tax revenue is the best way to win over Republicans, and younger conservatives who will eventually replace their elders are more cannabis friendly.

For now, the community is celebrating the progress they have won.

"I want to have a whole shebang, just remind everybody we're still here to give back to the community, get high and have a wonderful life," says Sneaker Headz' co-owner Kashous Solomon, 22.

Related Topics

India Senate Business Drugs Washington Canada Budget Trump Lincoln Buy Progress Same Mexico April May Border Congress 2018 Commerce Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

8 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

8 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

8 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.