UrduPoint.com

US Power Into Olympic Basketball Final As Felix Targets Track History

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

US power into Olympic basketball final as Felix targets track history

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The all-conquering US women's basketball team outclassed Serbia to reach their seventh consecutive Olympic final on Friday as American sprint great Allyson Felix set her sights on track and field history.

Elsewhere on day 14 of the Tokyo Games, Poland's Dawid Tomala won an astonishing 50km walk gold despite only completing the distance once before and Cuban heavyweight Julio la Cruz triumphed in the boxing ring.

With less than three days of competition before Sunday's closing ceremony, China top the medals table on 34 golds, with the United States four behind and host nation Japan third on 22.

Double-doubles from Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner led six-time defending champions the USA to a 79-59 win against Serbia, setting up a final against Japan or France.

"Offensively, I just thought we put enough points on the scoreboard to win. It wasn't as clean and fluid as we would like," said US coach Dawn Staley.

"But at this stage of the game you're going to have to win a lot of different ways and we found a way to win.

" Cuban boxer La Cruz, who was shot during a robbery just a few years ago, won his second Olympic gold with victory in the heavyweight boxing final.

The 31-year-old defeated Russia's Gadzhimagomedov on unanimous points to add the Tokyo title to his Rio 2016 light-heavyweight crown.

Poland's Tomala earlier kicked off the action in punishing heat in Sapporo, the revised venue for the race walks and marathons intended to avoid Tokyo's high summer temperatures.

It was an incredible win by the 31-year-old, given he only completed his first 50km race walk this year in Slovakia, finishing fifth.

"This was only the second 50km in my life and I win it," he said. "It is crazy, right?"April Ross and Alexandra Klineman beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy to win the women's beach volleyball, securing USA's fourth title in the event.

Records continued to tumble at the Izu Velodrome, with gold medals to be decided in the women's madison and the men's sprint.

Related Topics

USA Australia Russia China France Robbery La Cruz Sapporo Tokyo Madison Poland Japan United States Serbia Slovakia April Women Sunday 2016 Gold Olympics Event From Top Race Coach Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

India reports 44,643 new coronavirus cases

India reports 44,643 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago
 Careem joins forces with the Government to conduct ..

Careem joins forces with the Government to conduct vaccination drive for its Cap ..

17 minutes ago
 PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

1 hour ago
 More than 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate ..

More than 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70% of the global population: ..

1 hour ago
 Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, s ..

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach

1 hour ago
 Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into cri ..

Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into crisis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.