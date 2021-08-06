US power into Olympic basketball final as Felix targets track history

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The all-conquering US women's basketball team outclassed Serbia to reach their seventh consecutive Olympic final on Friday as American sprint great Allyson Felix set her sights on track and field history.

Elsewhere on day 14 of the Tokyo Games, Poland's Dawid Tomala won an astonishing 50km walk gold despite only completing the distance once before and Cuban heavyweight Julio la Cruz triumphed in the boxing ring.

With less than three days of competition before Sunday's closing ceremony, China top the medals table on 34 golds, with the United States four behind and host nation Japan third on 22.

Double-doubles from Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner led six-time defending champions the USA to a 79-59 win against Serbia, setting up a final against Japan or France.

"Offensively, I just thought we put enough points on the scoreboard to win. It wasn't as clean and fluid as we would like," said US coach Dawn Staley.

"But at this stage of the game you're going to have to win a lot of different ways and we found a way to win.

" Cuban boxer La Cruz, who was shot during a robbery just a few years ago, won his second Olympic gold with victory in the heavyweight boxing final.

The 31-year-old defeated Russia's Gadzhimagomedov on unanimous points to add the Tokyo title to his Rio 2016 light-heavyweight crown.

Poland's Tomala earlier kicked off the action in punishing heat in Sapporo, the revised venue for the race walks and marathons intended to avoid Tokyo's high summer temperatures.

It was an incredible win by the 31-year-old, given he only completed his first 50km race walk this year in Slovakia, finishing fifth.

"This was only the second 50km in my life and I win it," he said. "It is crazy, right?"April Ross and Alexandra Klineman beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy to win the women's beach volleyball, securing USA's fourth title in the event.

Records continued to tumble at the Izu Velodrome, with gold medals to be decided in the women's madison and the men's sprint.