ANKARA, MAY 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The US deputy secretary of state on Friday appreciated Turkey's continued support to refugees.

Describing her meeting with Turkey's deputy foreign minister, Sedat Onal, in Ankara productive, Wendy Sherman on Twitter said: "We appreciate Turkey's continued support to over 4 million refugees."