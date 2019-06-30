UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US President Donald Trump Steps Into North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

US President Donald Trump steps into North Korea

Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Donald Trump on Sunday stepped into North Korean territory, the first time a sitting US president has ever set foot in the former enemy country.

In a historic moment, Trump walked across the concrete blocks dividing North and South Korean territory in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, where the two sides fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Related Topics

Trump North Korea Sunday

Recent Stories

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

6 minutes ago

Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting ..

27 minutes ago

FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khan’s murder registere ..

41 minutes ago

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Europe heat signals need for climate ac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.