US President Donald Trump Steps Into North Korea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:10 PM
Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Donald Trump on Sunday stepped into North Korean territory, the first time a sitting US president has ever set foot in the former enemy country.
In a historic moment, Trump walked across the concrete blocks dividing North and South Korean territory in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, where the two sides fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War.