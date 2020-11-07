US President-elect Biden to address nation at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT)

(@FahadShabbir)

Wilmington, United States, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Saturday at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Sunday), his campaign announced after US networks projected the Democrat won the presidential race against Donald Trump.

Biden, 77, will make his address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and is scheduled to be joined by his running mate Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first female vice president in the nation's 244-year history.