NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States (US) experts on Afghanistan are urging President-elect Joe Biden's transition team to consider asking President Donald Trump's Afghan peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, to remain on the job as a transitional negotiator after Biden's inauguration on January 20, Foreign Policy, a prestigious American magazine, reported.

A report on the magazine's website said the effort reflects a belief that the ultimate end game sought by Trump and Biden— withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan—is largely the same and that a move to immediately replace Khalilzad at a sensitive stage in the US peace negotiations with the Taliban could complicate that effort.

Afghan-born Khalilzad, a veteran diplomat from the George W Bush administration, has a deep relationship with Afghan leaders such as President Ashraf Ghani dating back decades and command of the major languages of the region, the report pointed out.

While Biden shares Trump's goal of ultimately withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Trump has drastically accelerated the timeline of the withdrawal in the past week, announcing a further reduction of troop levels in the country, to about 2,500. The move has rattled NATO allies and angered Trump's allies on Capitol Hill, who warn a sudden drawdown could destabilize the country and undercut the US leverage in peace talks with the Taliban—thereby leaving a Biden administration with an even more precarious situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Policy said.

Biden's top foreign-policy advisors, including Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and Michele Flournoy, are said to be open to considering a possible extension for Khalilzad but are by no means committed.

the report said.

"I think there are scenarios in which the new administration may seek to build on what Zalmay has done, and there are scenarios in which they may opt for something different," one former US official was quoted as saying. "If there is progress over the next few months and Zalmay is in a good position to continue that progress, I can certainly see a scenario where they would ask him to stay for some period of time. But I don't think anyone should expect they are indispensable in a circumstance like this."Officials close to the campaign told the magazine they do not expect the Biden administration to make any major policy or personnel decisions on Afghanistan during the transition and that any final decision will be formed by a cold-hearted assessment of what approach would best serve the US interests—and how Trump's rushed troop drawdown will alter the prospects for peace talks with the Taliban once Biden inherits the matter in January. For now, the campaign's top foreign-policy advisors are essentially soliciting recommendations from a wide range of foreign-policy experts, including some who have called for Khalilzad to stay and others who say it is time for a new approach.

The Biden transition team declined to comment for the story, and the president-elect has not publicly given any indication on whether or not Khalilzad or other Trump diplomatic appointees would retain their posts in the new administration.