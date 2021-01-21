US President Joe Biden, empathizer-in-chief after Trump storm

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :He was derided as too entrenched in Washington, too hesitant to campaign during Covid-19, and too old, but Joe Biden outmaneuvered doubters to become the 46th US president Wednesday, inheriting a multi-tiered nightmare that will take shrewd political skill to overcome.

With his twice-impeached predecessor Donald Trump leaving in disgrace after his supporters launched a deadly riot at the US Capitol, Biden faces vast immediate challenges.

The heart-on-his-sleeve compassion that he shows for everyday Americans may help soothe a nation in distress.

But instead of easily riding to Americans' rescue he will face the almost unprecedented task of leading the fight against a ferocious pandemic, repairing a wheezing, sinking economy and uniting a deeply divided citizenry.

"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," Biden, 78, said in his inaugural address at the Capitol, on the very platform where rioters clashed with police two weeks ago before they laid siege to Congress.

"We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts." Biden, eight years the vice president to Barack Obama, forged a strong alliance with him that allowed Biden to lay claim to much of Obama's legacy, including the Affordable Care Act that was signed into law in 2010.

In recent months Democrats hoped Biden's November victory would turn the page on Trump's most divisive of presidencies.

Instead it kicked off a 10-week national trauma as Trump and his minions made baseless claims of massive election fraud and pursued a relentless effort to overturn Biden's win, culminating in the unprecedented January 6 attack on the citadel of US democracy.

But with the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant economic downturn refusing to pause for a transition of power, the man who has endured unspeakable personal tragedy of his own has been reiterating the message he gave shortly after the election: help is on the way.

"In the work ahead of us, we're going to need each other," Biden stressed Wednesday. "We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation." But can the man who has cast himself as healer-in-chief make headway in a nation where Trump's ideology, regardless of the president's defeat, shows little sign of diminishing? Rarely have presidential rivals differed so sharply as in the 2020 race, which pitted the empathetic Democrat against the brawling Trump, the billionaire businessman who ran as the outsider despite his four years in the Oval Office.

While Trump has barely lifted a finger to guide post-election pandemic policy, other than to pat himself on the back for speeding the vaccines into being, Biden last week pledged a "new chapter" for the nation.

He unveiled a $1.9 trillion rescue plan aimed at revitalizing the world's largest economy and fighting the coronavirus, including administering 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office.

But his early agenda may well be upended by Trump's impeachment trial, which threatens to take center stage in the Senate during the opening weeks of Biden's presidency.

- Restoring America's 'soul' - Biden ran for the White House twice before, in 1987 and 2008.

A loss to the deeply polarizing Trump would have drawn a curtain on an ultimately unfulfilled political career.

But "middle Class Joe" made it his life's crowning mission to unseat the Republican and, in his words, restore America's "soul".

And despite a campaign muted beyond recognition by Covid-19 -- conducted largely from home while his high-octane rival charged around the country -- Biden ultimately showed Trump the door.

By taking the oath of office at age 78, Biden became the oldest US head of state ever inaugurated.

He hit the national stage at just 29, with a surprise US Senate win in Delaware in 1972.

One month later tragedy struck: his wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash as they were Christmas shopping.

Biden's two sons were severely injured but survived, only for the eldest, Beau, to succumb to cancer in 2015.

Throughout his life, Biden has spoken poignantly of his personal tragedy, seen as having nourished a capacity for genuine empathy -- something Trump failed to demonstrate even as the nationwide death toll from Covid-19 reached hundreds of thousands.

Biden's retail politicking skills are peerless: he can flash his million-watt smile at college students, commiserate with unemployed Rust Belt machinists, or deliver a fiery admonishment of rivals.

That personable, gregarious quality was curtailed by the pandemic, which brought in-person campaigning to a halt in March and prompted a more cautious Biden on the trail.

Somewhat diminished from the figure he presented during his vice presidency, Biden's dazzling smile remained. But his gait was more delicate and his fine white hair had thinned.

Opponents, and even some Democrats, wondered whether Biden, garrulous and gaffe-prone, would stumble in his long campaign against Trump.

The 74-year-old president nicknamed him "Sleepy Joe" and accused him of diminished mental acuity.

In September, in a flash of frustration with Trump's interruptions during their first debate, he told the president to "shut up." But mostly Biden shrugged off the attacks.

- 'They are the future' - America's oldest president started his Capitol Hill career as one of the youngest senators ever. He would spend more than three decades in the upper chamber.

Biden's campaign message was built largely on his association with the still-popular Obama and on his ability to do business with the many world leaders his former boss sent him to meet.

"I know these guys," he would remind people.

His offer of moderate politics in a divisive time was a salve to an electorate exhausted by four years of scandal and chaos in the Trump White House.

But Biden balanced his mainstream appeal with a pledge to take genuinely progressive action as president, on climate change, racial injustice and student debt relief.

As Biden takes office, Americans may already be asking whether the elder statesman will seek to extend his presidency beyond a first term, given his own words on the transitional nature of his candidacy.

"Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else," Biden told a Detroit rally last March.

He gestured to younger Democrats who had joined him on stage -- including the senator from California who would become the first woman US vice president, 56-year-old Kamala Harris.

"They are the future of this country," he said."