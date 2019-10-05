UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pressures Tech Giants Over Encrypted Messages

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

US pressures tech giants over encrypted messages

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The US government on Friday urged tech giants to allow police to read encrypted messages, saying access was essential to prevent serious crime despite privacy concerns.

After Facebook rejected giving access to law enforcement agencies, US Attorney General William Barr upped the pressure by issuing an industry-wide call.

"Making our virtual world more secure should not come at the expense of making us more vulnerable in the real world," Barr said in a speech in Washington.

Barr dismissed accusations that the government was seeking a "backdoor" to everyone's private social media messages.

"We are seeking a front door.

We would be happy if the companies providing the encryption keep the keys," he said.

Tech giants must abandon "the indefensible posture" that a technical solution was not possible and should develop products to balance cybersecurity with public safety, Barr said.

Facebook already encrypts WhatsApp messages from end-to-end -- meaning only the sender and recipient can read them -- and is working to extend the technology to other apps in its group, including Messenger and Instagram.

Facebook said it was intent on introducing the feature without granting oversight to law enforcement agencies.

"We hope that industry will be an ally, not an adversary," Barr said.

Related Topics

World Police Technology Washington Social Media Facebook From Government Industry WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

9 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

8 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

8 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

8 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

8 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.