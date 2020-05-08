UrduPoint.com
US Prevents Security Council Vote On Pandemic Resolution: Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US prevents Security Council vote on pandemic resolution: diplomats

United Nations, United States, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, apparently because it made implicit mention of the World Health Organization, diplomats said.

The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.

The United States blocked a procedure that would have led to a vote on the resolution, the diplomats said.

President Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the WHO over what he calls its mishandling of the global health crisis and suspended US funding of the UN agency.

