US Prices Rise 3.9% Last Month From May 2020: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

US prices rise 3.9% last month from May 2020: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Prices in the United States rose 3.9 percent in May from the same month in 2020 as vaccines allowed the economy to bounce back from the Covid-19 crisis, government data said Friday.

Much of the increase reported in the Commerce Department's May personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data came from a 27.4 percent rise in energy prices, while food prices gained 0.4 percent.

