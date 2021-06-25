US prices rise 3.9% last month from May 2020: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Prices in the United States rose 3.9 percent in May from the same month in 2020 as vaccines allowed the economy to bounce back from the Covid-19 crisis, government data said Friday.

Much of the increase reported in the Commerce Department's May personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data came from a 27.4 percent rise in energy prices, while food prices gained 0.4 percent.