US Prisons A Potential Coronavirus 'tinderbox'

Thu 19th March 2020

US prisons a potential coronavirus 'tinderbox'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :As the United States grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, there is concern not only for the elderly but also for another vulnerable population: prisoners.

The US has the highest rate of incarceration in the world and experts have warned that infections could potentially spread rapidly in the country's crowded prisons.

Christopher Blackwell, 38, is serving a 45-year sentence for murder and robbery at a facility in Washington state, which has the most new-coronavirus deaths in the country.

In an article published by The Marshall Project, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform, Blackwell said he was "not surprised" to learn last week a prison employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said he was not reassured by the response of the Washington State Reformatory authorities.

"They posted signs down by the phones instructing us to put a sock -- yes, like you wear on your foot -- over the phone receiver before using it in order to avoid spreading germs," Blackwell said.

Inmates had been advised to maintain cleanliness but alcohol-based hand sanitizer is banned and even rags are hard to come by, he said.

